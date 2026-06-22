Putin, Lukashenko to discuss Zelensky's ultimatum to Belarus, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko plan to meet in the near future and are expected to discuss an ultimatum that President Volodymyr Zelensky recently issued to Minsk, the Kremlin said on June 22.

Zelensky accused Belarus on June 18 of facilitating Russian drone attacks against Ukraine and warned Minsk to remove the communications equipment used to support the strikes within one week or Ukraine would take action itself.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Lukashenko would discuss Zelensky's remarks "in the foreseeable future."

Peskov denounced the ultimatum, accusing Zelensky and Ukraine of threatening Belarus' "sovereignty."

"As for the threat itself, of course, it is utterly aggressive: interference in the internal affairs of another country and an encroachment on another country's sovereignty," Peskov told reporters.

"But we have no doubt whatsoever that the Belarusian leadership, and Belarus itself, are capable of safeguarding their sovereignty," he added.

According to Zelensky, the equipment consists of relay systems mounted on communications towers, and is used to support Russian drone operations against Ukraine. Russia's Shahed-type attack drones are known to rely on radio communications networks and ground-based infrastructure to navigate during long-range strikes.

During attacks on Kyiv and northern Ukraine, the drones are frequently observed flying near the Belarusian border before heading toward targets deeper inside Ukraine.

Belarus has been one of Moscow's closest allies throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Minsk has allowed Russia to use its territory and hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons, Belarus has not deployed its own troops to fight in Ukraine and has repeatedly said it does not intend to enter the war.

However, the Belarusian opposition warned on June 22 that there are signs Belarus could be preparing for a more direct role in the war.