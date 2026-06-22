10 killed, 48 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as family killed in Sumy Oblast drone attack

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured 48 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 22.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone struck a home, killing a 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father, and his 73-year-old grandmother. The attack also injured a 10-year-old boy, while the boy's 31-year-old mother and a 13-year-old sister remained in critical condition, the local authorities said.

Commenting on the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was "no justifiable reason" for Russia's war and that Russian President Vladimir Putin "holds human life in contempt."

"The war must be ended. It has already been taking lives for a fifth year. This full-scale war has lasted longer than World War I. Perhaps Russia wants to wait until it lasts longer than World War II," Zelensky said on X.

Across Sumy Oblast, three people, including one child, were killed and nine others, including three children, were wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the local military administration said.

The strikes on Sumy Oblast were part of a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 89 Shahed-type attack drones overnight on June 22, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 79 drones, while nine struck targets at six locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at nine additional sites.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed and 10 others injured, including an 11-year-old boy, in attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched around 899 strikes against 42 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones attacked civilian shipping in the Black Sea, damaging three civilian vessels bound for ports in the region, local authorities said. One of the strikes hit a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, causing a fire and forcing the crew to evacuate. An Egyptian crew member working as the ship's cook was killed in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Russian attacks, according to local authorities. Russian forces targeted residential neighborhoods, damaging two houses, as well as a farm and several civilian vehicles.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and 13 others injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and 29 other settlements across the region.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured seven others, local Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Casualties were recorded in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka. Russian forces attacked settlements across the region 16 times over the past day, according to local authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured seven people, including a child, local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces attacked three districts in the oblast with artillery and drones.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian Gerbera drone struck a residential home in Borzna, injuring a 45-year-old man, local Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Russian attacks also damaged a railway station building, a sawmill and a school in other parts of the region.