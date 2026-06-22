Estonia receives first medium-range air defense system.

Estonia has received its first medium-range air defense missile system, strengthening the country's ability to defend against potential aerial threats, the Estonian Defense Forces announced June 22.

The IRIS-T SLM system arrived at Amari Air Base on June 22 and will allow Estonia to engage aerial threats at greater distances and higher altitudes than its existing short-range air defense systems, according to a statement from the Estonian Defense Forces.

The system was purchased by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments from German defense manufacturer Diehl Defence.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the new capability represents a major upgrade for Estonia's air defenses, citing the war in Ukraine as an example of the importance of robust air defense systems.

"The war in Ukraine has clearly shown that strong air defense is a central part of national defense," Pevkur said, adding that it is "essential for protecting our people, our defense forces' units, and critical infrastructure."

The IRIS-T SLM is designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles at ranges of up to about 40 kilometers (25 miles) and altitudes of up to 20 kilometers (12 miles). The mobile system can be rapidly repositioned, allowing for quick responses to changing battlefield conditions.

Brigadier General Riivo Valge, commander of the Estonian Air Force, said the delivery marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to build a more capable air defense network.

"We are only beginning our journey in building up our air defense," Valge said, adding that the newly acquired system will give Estonia "a significant qualitative leap in air defense capabilities."

Valge said the system's ability to engage targets at higher altitudes will make it more difficult for potential adversaries to operate aircraft over Estonian territory and force them to alter flight paths.

The acquisition comes as Estonia and other countries along NATO's eastern flank continue to increase defense spending in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tallinn spent 3.42% of its gross domestic product on defense in 2025, making it one of NATO's highest defense spenders relative to the size of its economy. Only Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania allocated a larger share. Estonia's defense spending is expected to rise to 5.4% of GDP by 2029.