A drone with a 5-kilogram warhead was found in southern Estonia earlier this month after a Ukrainian attack on Russia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on June 22.

A local resident found the drone in a field in the Voru county — a region bordering Latvia and Russia — nearly two weeks ago, according to ERR.

Estonian officials said the drone may be one of those spotted during a Ukrainian strike against northwestern Russia on June 3, potentially marking another case of Ukrainian attacks directly impacting NATO territory.

Ukrainian strikes against Russian Baltic Sea terminals and other strategic targets have previously resulted in Ukraine's drones crashing on the territory of the Baltic countries and Finland, as Russia seeks to divert attacking unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with electronic warfare.

The Estonian military initially reported that no drones were found on Estonian territory on June 3.

Estonian authorities later received information about the drone's discovery on June 10, but it was not immediately reported due to a large-scale exercise ongoing at the time.

Estonian officials have not publicly confirmed the exact model of the drone or its origin.

In similar past incidents, a stray Ukrainian drone hit a power plant chimney in Estonia in March. A NATO fighter jet also shot down another stray Ukrainian UAV over its territory on May 19.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has urged Kyiv to exercise better control over its drones during attacks on Russia.

The incidents have increasingly caused strain between Ukraine and its European allies, even as both sides affirm that Russian aggression remains the primary cause.