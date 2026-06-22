Ukraine war latest: Russian missile parts factory in flames as tensions over Belarus escalate

Key developments on June 22:

Smoke rises above Voronezh as Ukraine strikes key Russian missile parts factory

Russia attacks foreign cargo ships in Black Sea, killing Egyptian sailor

Russian attack damages production facility of Ukrainian FPV giant

Drone carrying explosives found in Estonia after Ukrainian strike on Russia

Belarusian opposition warns Ukraine of plans for Minsk to enter war

Children's camps in Crimea suspended amid Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics

10 killed, 48 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as family killed in Sumy Oblast drone attack

A large electronics factory producing parts for advanced Russian missile systems has been struck by Ukrainian forces in the Russian city of Voronezh, Ukraine's General Staff reported on June 22.

The Voronezh Semiconductor Plant, allegedly a producer of electronics for Russian Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, as well as for the Pantsir S-1 air defense system, was the main target of the strike, the General Staff wrote on Facebook.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported a missile threat in the region at 11:40 a.m. local time. Within an hour, photos and videos showing large plumes of smoke rising above Voronezh and heavy damage to a facility identified on social media as the semiconductor plant emerged online.

Without mentioning any successful hits, Gusev said that three people had been reported injured in the strike. More videos emerging from the city showed collateral damage to residential areas.

Voronezh Oblast directly borders eastern Ukraine, with the regional capital located about 200 kilometers (nearly 120 miles) from the nearest Ukrainian-held territory in Kharkiv Oblast.

"The products of this plant are directly used by the enemy to manufacture high-precision guided weapons, with which the Russian occupiers strike the territory of Ukraine and kill civilians," the General Staff wrote.

read also Smoke rises above Voronezh as Ukraine strikes key Russian military parts factory

Russia attacks foreign cargo ships in Black Sea, killing Egyptian sailor

Russian forces attacked three foreign-flagged civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea overnight on June 22, with one strike killing an Egyptian crew member and setting the ship on fire, Ukraine's Navy reported.

The Turkish-owned, Panama-flagged bulk carrier Victress was the worst hit, with Russian drones sparking a large fire on the bridge and killing a 58-year-old Egyptian cook on board, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

The other eight crew members, Turkish and Indian citizens, were evacuated in a Ukrainian rescue operation, the navy said.

Two other ships flying the flags of Belize and Palau respectively also came under fire but were able to continue their journeys after suffering minor damage.

"A clear demonstration that Russia's words cannot be trusted," said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X.

"Russia remains the main threat to the Black Sea security and prosperity."

The strike comes just four days after Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, to discuss the safety of Black Sea shipping and Turkey's potential future hosting of peace talks, among other issues.

read also Russia attacks foreign cargo ships in Black Sea, killing Egyptian sailor

Russian attack damages production facility of Ukrainian FPV giant



A Russian attack damaged a production facility of General Cherry, one of Ukraine's largest drone manufacturers, the company's founder Yaroslav Gryshyn said on June 22.

"This is war. We were prepared for such events," Gryshyn wrote on Facebook. "The enemy will not succeed in stopping us."

Gryshyn did not specify when the attack occurred, where the damaged facility was located, or the extent of the damage. Gryshyn said all employees were unharmed and that the company is currently assessing the strike's impact.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to Gryshyn for comment regarding the aftermath of the attack.

Founded in September 2023, General Cherry has become one of the fastest-growing Ukrainian defense companies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The company produces the Bullet interceptor drone, as well as a large number of FPV models.

General Cherry also took part in the "Gauntlet" competition to supply drones to the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Drone Dominance Program in 2026.

read also Russian attack damages production facility of Ukraine’s FPV giant

Drone carrying explosives found in Estonia after Ukrainian strike on Russia

A drone with a 5-kilogram warhead was found in southern Estonia earlier this month after a Ukrainian attack on Russia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on June 22.

A local resident found the drone in a field in the Voru county — a region bordering Latvia and Russia — nearly two weeks ago, according to ERR.

Estonian officials said the drone may be one of those spotted during a Ukrainian strike against northwestern Russia on June 3, potentially marking another case of Ukrainian attacks directly impacting NATO territory.

Ukrainian strikes against Russian Baltic Sea terminals and other strategic targets have previously resulted in Ukraine's drones crashing on the territory of the Baltic countries and Finland, as Russia seeks to divert attacking unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with electronic warfare.

The Estonian military initially reported that no drones were found on Estonian territory on June 3.

Estonian authorities later received information about the drone's discovery on June 10, but it was not immediately reported due to a large-scale exercise ongoing at the time.

read also Drone carrying explosives found in Estonia after Ukrainian strike on Russia

Belarusian opposition warns Ukraine of plans for Minsk to enter war

Belarus' exiled opposition has handed President Volodymyr Zelensky a list of warning signs that Minsk soon plans to enter Russia's war against Ukraine.

The document, created by the United Transition Cabinet of Belarus and handed to Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha on June 22, outlines clear policy areas pointing to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's domestic shift towards a wartime posture.

The points that the exiled cabinet drew attention to included constitutional changes cancelling Belarus' status as a neutral, non-nuclear state, a two-fold increase in the recruiting of new contract soldiers, a five-fold increase in military spending in the state budget, and the militarization of society, including children.

"Belarus has ceased to be a neutral and non-nuclear country," the report says.

The report notes that Belarus adopted a new military doctrine in 2024 that officially allows pre-emptive strikes in response to an "imminent threat."

On June 18, President Zelensky gave a public ultimatum to Lukashenko, giving his Belarusian counterpart a week to remove signal repeator equipment on Belarusian territory used to help guide Russian drone strikes.

read also Belarusian opposition warns Ukraine of plans for Minsk to enter war

Children's camps in Crimea suspended amid Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics

Russian-installed authorities in occupied Crimea have suspended operations at children's summer camps across the peninsula until early September, citing security concerns, occupation head Sergey Aksyonov announced on June 22.

Russian occupation authorities have ordered children's camps across Crimea to stop accepting new arrivals, while children currently staying at camps on the peninsula will be sent home, according to Aksyonov.

The suspension comes as Ukrainian strikes on Russian military infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea and occupied parts of southern oblasts have intensified in recent months, causing transport disruptions and fuel and food shortages.

Signs of disruption had already emerged a day earlier. Russian media outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reported on June 21 that arrivals to the "Artek" children's camp, one of the most prominent youth camps located in occupied Crimea, had been suspended.

According to the outlet, some children had already crossed the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, before being told to return.

read also Children’s camps in Crimea suspended amid Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics

10 killed, 48 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as family killed in Sumy Oblast drone attack

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured 48 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 22.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone struck a home, killing a 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father, and his 73-year-old grandmother. The attack also injured a 10-year-old boy, while the boy's 31-year-old mother and a 13-year-old sister remained in critical condition, the local authorities said.

Commenting on the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was "no justifiable reason" for Russia's war and that Russian President Vladimir Putin "holds human life in contempt."

"The war must be ended. It has already been taking lives for a fifth year. This full-scale war has lasted longer than World War I. Perhaps Russia wants to wait until it lasts longer than World War II," Zelensky said on X.

Across Sumy Oblast, three people, including one child, were killed and nine others, including three children, were wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the local military administration said.

The strikes on Sumy Oblast were part of a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 89 Shahed-type attack drones overnight on June 22, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 79 drones, while nine struck targets at six locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at nine additional sites.

read also 10 killed, 48 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as family killed in Sumy Oblast drone attack











