General Staff: Russia has lost 1,061,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,061,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 8.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,083 tanks, 23,102 armored fighting vehicles, 57,731 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,232 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,168 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.