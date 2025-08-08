Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,061,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,061,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank drives on a road in a village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 16, 2025. (Roman Pillpey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,061,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 8.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,083 tanks, 23,102 armored fighting vehicles, 57,731 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,232 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,168 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Editors' Picks