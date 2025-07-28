Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,050,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,050,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian tank crew members service a captured T-80 tank following battles with Russian forces in the Kostiantynivka district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,050,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 28.

The number includes 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,061 tanks, 23,064 armored fighting vehicles, 56,596 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,826 artillery systems, 1,450 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,393 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s F-16 have a new trick to avoid Russian ballistic missiles
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets have been given a badly-needed boost with the creation of new mobile maintenance and operations modules which will help them evade Russian ballistic missile strikes. Developed by the Come Back Alive charity foundation and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the two types of mobile modules contain everything needed to both maintain and equip the aircraft and to conduct operations. F-16 fighter jets are crucial for Ukraine as they significantly strengthen its air def
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks