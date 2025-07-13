Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,033,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,033,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at their military positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 29, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,033,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 13.

The number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,016 tanks, 22,983 armored fighting vehicles, 54,923 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,243 artillery systems, 1,438 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,511 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Article image
RussiaUkraineWarRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

