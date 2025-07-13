General Staff: Russia has lost 1,033,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,033,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 13.

The number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,016 tanks, 22,983 armored fighting vehicles, 54,923 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,243 artillery systems, 1,438 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,511 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.