Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Military losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 768,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 768,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 19.

This number includes 1,530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,576 tanks, 19,799 armored fighting vehicles, 31,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,178 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,026 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,521 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: ‘Couple hundred’ North Korean troops lost fighting for Russia against Ukraine, AP reports
Key developments on Dec. 18: * ‘Couple hundred’ North Korean troops lost fighting for Russia against Ukraine, AP reports * Sweden ‘does not exclude’ more direct physical presence in Ukraine to bolster defense * Russia detains two suspects over assassination of General Igor Kirillov, Kremlin medi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.