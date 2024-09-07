The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Fires sweep through Chornobyl forests, containment efforts ongoing

by Sonya Bandouil September 8, 2024 1:09 AM 2 min read
Radioactive "red" forest in Chornobyl zone, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sep. 1, 2024. (Karina Piliuhina/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of September 7, over 2,600 hectares of land in the Chornobyl zone have been affected by forest fires, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection.

An automated radiation monitoring system continues to track radiation levels, which are currently stable.

Specific areas impacted include the Korohod, Denysovychi, Paryshiv, and Lubianka forests.

While some fires have been contained, others are still ongoing, particularly in the Denysovychi Forest, where there is significant thick smoke. Efforts to contain it are complicated, due to the presence of explosive devices.

Paryshiv forest is also partially mined. Bomb disposal teams from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been deployed to clear these threats.

The situation is currently under control, and critical infrastructure remains unaffected.

After one of the reactors at the Chornobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, vast amounts of radioactive material were released into the atmosphere.

Today, an uninhabitable exclusion zone surrounds the former nuclear power plant, and, up until the war, the site operated as a tourist attraction.

Chornobyl was occupied for several weeks by Russian forces in the initial phase of the full-scale invasion before they withdrew in March 2022.

Though Chornobyl’s reactors are decommissioned, there are still active projects at the site related to management of radioactive waste, spent nuclear fuel, and sources of ionizing radiation.

Polish FM: Poland should protect Ukrainian nuclear plants from Russian missiles
Speaking from his own viewpoint, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland has the legal right to down stray Russian missiles and drones that enter Polish airspace. However, he acknowledges that Poland has not yet shot down anything and that Warsaw has not yet made a decision.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Sonya Bandouil
