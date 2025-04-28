1 injured, fires reported as Russia targets Kyiv in drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated

One person was injured, and fires have been reported in Kyiv amid a Russian drone attack overnight on April 29.

A woman was injured in the Desnyanskyi district and is being treated on site, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 2:23 a.m.

A house and several cars are on fire, Klitschko said in a post to Telegram at 1:51 a.m., adding that emergency services are responding.

Medics have been called to the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, where debris has fallen, local officials reported.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko first reported an air raid at 12:56 a.m. on April 29.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure with drone and missile attacks as it wages its war against Ukraine.

On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.