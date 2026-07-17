Fires, drone strikes reported overnight across occupied Crimea as shadow fleet vessels allegedly hit in Black Sea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian shadow fleet tankers were struck in the Black Sea, and fires at sites across occupied Crimea were reported amid Ukrainian drone attacks overnight on July 17, according to monitoring channels.

Drone attacks and explosions were reported in the city of Kerch throughout the night, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus.

Fires broke out at the Kerch Railway Station, including blazes in train cars and warehouses, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in the village of Koktebel in southeastern Crimea and in the nearby city of Feodosia, according to the outlet.

Seven Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea near Crimea were also struck, news channel Supernova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

On July 16, Ukraine's Omega special forces unit said that it struck a Russian Su-24M frontline bomber at the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea.

"The first drone struck the aircraft's nose section, while the second delivered an additional strike near the fuel tanks, confirming the target had been hit," the unit said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also sustained a drone campaign against Moscow's shadow fleet. As of July 14, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said Ukrainian drones had attacked 116 vessels in key Russian maritime corridors.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 16 that Ukrainian sea drones struck two Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea.

The shadow fleet is used to transport Russian oil and circumvent sanctions against Moscow.