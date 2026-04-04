Fire, damage reported in Kyiv following Russian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of April 4, sparking a fire in Kyiv after falling debris struck a building, according to local authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that debris from a Russian drone fell onto the roof of a four-story office building in the Darnytskyi district, causing a fire on the top floor as emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

An air-raid alert was issued in Kyiv at around 6:30 a.m. local time due to the threat of Russian attack drones, while air defense systems were later reported to be operating in the region.

Officials did not immediately report casualties from the incident.

Separately, Russian forces also launched drone strikes on a residential area in the northeastern city of Sumy overnight, causing a fire in a high-rise apartment building.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said early reports indicated that Russian attack drones struck the city, sparking a fire on the upper floors of a residential building in the Zarichnyi district.

Authorities confirmed that at least 11 people were injured in the attack, including a teenager, as emergency services responded to the scene.

The full extent of the damage from the attacks is still being assessed.

In the first three months of 2026, Moscow deployed over 15,800 drones, an almost 50% jump from the same period last year, according to the Kyiv Independent's calculations based on daily reports from Ukraine's Air Force.