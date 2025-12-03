Russian oil depot, fuel tanks damaged amid reported drone strikes in Tambov, Voronezh oblasts

After an alleged Ukrainian drone strike overnight on Dec. 3, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov Oblast, and fuel reservoirs were damaged in the Voronezh Oblast, local media and authorities reported.

Tambov regional governor Yevgeny Pervishov said debris from a drone fell on an oil depot in the settlement of Dmitrievka, sparking a blaz. Telegram channel Astra reported that the Nikiforovskaya oil depot was targeted in the drone attack.

Pervishov did not report any casualties and said fire crews and law enforcement officers were deployed to the site. He did not provide additional details.

While Pervishov attributed the attack to Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's military has not commented on the incident.

Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels circulated footage they said showed an explosion and fire, though the images could not be independently verified.

Voronezh regional governor Alexander Gusev said that four drones were detected and destroyed in two districts of the region. He added that in one of the areas, several fuel tanks were "slightly damaged." No casualties or fire were reported.

Ukraine has routinely targeted oil facilities in Russia in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines, as well as one of the key revenue sources fueling the Kremlin's war effort.