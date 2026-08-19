Deadly drone strike hits minibus in Kherson as Russian attacks kill 17, injure 54 across Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: The story was updated with the latest report on the casualties from the Russian morning attack on a minibus in Kherson.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 17 people and injured at least 54 over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 19.

A Russian drone struck a minibus in Kherson's Korabelnyi district at around 8:50 a.m. local time on Aug. 19, killing four people and injuring five others. All those injured women were hospitalized, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The vicious Russian 'safari' against our people in Kherson has long gone beyond anything a normal person could imagine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

"These are the realities of everyday life in Ukraine's frontline regions. While partners hesitate over additional supplies of defense equipment, the Russians have long run wild," the president added.

Nine other people were injured in Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast over the previous day, Prokudin said. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas, damaging three apartment buildings, a restaurant, and several cars.

Beyond Kherson Oblast, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 65 drones overnight on Aug. 19, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Air defenses downed 56 drones and two Banderol loitering munitions. Strikes were reported at 10 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at three others, the report read.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 23 others over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The highest number of casualties was reported in Pechenihy, where a Russian strike on Aug. 18 killed 10 people and injured 18 others. Five others were injured in attacks elsewhere in the oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 10 others over the past day, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Russian forces carried out 1,019 strikes against 52 settlements across the oblast, Fedorov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Druzhkivka and injured four others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces struck settlements in the oblast 31 times.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said. Russian forces used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, other UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and a missile in attacks across the region.