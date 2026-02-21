KI logo
Russia kills 4 in Sumy Oblast, strikes ambulance carrying minor hospitalized in blast, targets Mondelez factory

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Rubble lays in a factory below a pierced hole in a metal roof
A factory belonging to U.S. multinational food giant, Mondelez, in Trostianets, Sumy Oblast damaged in a Russian missile attack on Feb. 21, 2026. (Andrii/Sybiha/X).

A Russian drone attack in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy Oblast killed two brothers and a married couple, while a missile strike damaged a production facility belonging to U.S. multinational company Mondelez, authorities reported Feb. 21.

Four were killed in Znob-Novhorodske, less than four kilometers (about 2.5 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

Two brothers were injured by an explosive device dropped by a drone and taken to the hospital, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"On the way to the hospital, the Russians deliberately attacked the emergency vehicle with a strike drone," he added.

One of the two brothers was a minor at 17 years old, and a married couple was also killed in Russian strikes, Hryhorov said.

A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

A Russian missile strike targeted a production facility belonging to the U.S. multinational food giant, Mondelez, in Trostyanets.

"This is not a military target, but a factory that has operated since the 1990s, producing globally known brands, employing Ukrainians, contributing to our and American economy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post to X.

Trostyanets is located just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and was occupied by Russian forces in the early days of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, being liberated in March 2022.

"When Russian missiles hit such sites, they are not only targeting Ukraine. They are targeting American business interests in Europe," Sybiha said. "Moscow cannot speak of economic dialogue with the United States while attacking U.S.-owned production facilities."

Mondelez is known for its household names, including Oreo, Milka, and Toblerone. The company has not left the Russian market despite calls to do so.

UkraineSumy OblastRussian war crimesRussiaDrone attackMissile attackRussian attackAndrii Sybiha
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks