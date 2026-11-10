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Explosions reported near Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast as drones target occupied Crimea

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by Olena Goncharova
Explosions reported near Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast as drones target occupied Crimea
A man walks past the Monument of The Sunken Ships in central Sevastopol, on the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea, on July 22, 2026. (Photo by Igor Ivanko / AFP via Getty Images)

A series of explosions was reported in Russia's Novgorod Oblast overnight on Nov. 10, with a military aircraft repair plant potentially targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the Exilenova+ Telegram monitoring channel.

The reported target was the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the town of Staraya Russa, which specializes in repairing and maintaining Russian military transport aircraft, including Il-76, Il-78, and L-410 planes, as well as aircraft engines.

The facility is part of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and has been sanctioned by the European Union for supporting Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reported attack or whether the facility sustained any damage.

Meanwhile, Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Crimea, reported a separate drone attack overnight.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, claimed that Russian air defenses and mobile firing groups had downed eight Ukrainian drones.

According to Razvozhaev, no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sevastopol and Staraya Russa, where the aircraft repair plant is located, are approximately 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) apart in a straight line.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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