Explosions reported near Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast as drones target occupied Crimea

A series of explosions was reported in Russia's Novgorod Oblast overnight on Nov. 10, with a military aircraft repair plant potentially targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the Exilenova+ Telegram monitoring channel.

The reported target was the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the town of Staraya Russa, which specializes in repairing and maintaining Russian military transport aircraft, including Il-76, Il-78, and L-410 planes, as well as aircraft engines.

The facility is part of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and has been sanctioned by the European Union for supporting Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reported attack or whether the facility sustained any damage.

Meanwhile, Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Crimea, reported a separate drone attack overnight.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, claimed that Russian air defenses and mobile firing groups had downed eight Ukrainian drones.

According to Razvozhaev, no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sevastopol and Staraya Russa, where the aircraft repair plant is located, are approximately 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) apart in a straight line.