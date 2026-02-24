President Volodymyr Zelensky said Feb. 23 that about 80% of Ukraine's territory lacks protection against Russian ballistic missiles, highlighting Kyiv's continued need for additional air defense systems.

Speaking in an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau on Feb. 23, Zelensky's limited number of Patriot defense systems, which are produced by the United States.

"I am not going to say where our Patriot systems are located, but 80% of our country does not have such protection against ballistic missiles," Zelensky told German broadcaster Tagesschau.

Zelensky stressed that his recent appeals for more air defense support, including remarks delivered at the Munich Security Conference, were intended to inform partners about Ukraine's real security situation.

He noted that Patriot systems, currently the only air defense systems in Ukrainian service capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, remain extremely costly.

"One system costs between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and a single missile costs between $2 million and $3 million," Zelensky said.

The president added that Ukraine continues negotiations with partners, including Germany, Nordic countries, and Canada, to strengthen air defense coverage. Even if additional systems are not immediately delivered, funding for air defense expansion remains essential, he said.

Ukrainian military officials have repeatedly warned that reliance solely on partner deliveries is insufficient because the global availability of Patriot systems is limited.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's partners confirmed $38 billion in military assistance for 2026 following a Ramstein-format meeting, including funding for drones, artillery, air defense systems, and missiles for Patriot batteries, according to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.