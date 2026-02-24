KI logo
Politics

US, Ukraine to hold talks in Geneva Feb. 26, Trump envoy says

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
US, Ukraine to hold talks in Geneva Feb. 26, Trump envoy says
U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. and Ukrainian officials will hold another round of talks in Geneva, Switzerland on Feb. 26, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an online address at the Yalta European Strategy conference Feb. 24.

The meeting follows the latest round of negotiations among Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. held in Geneva on Feb. 17–18, which ended without a breakthrough on territorial issues or a ceasefire.

Witkoff said he and Jared Kushner (U.S. President Trump's son-in-law and co-leader of the American delegation) would travel to Geneva on Feb. 26 to hold talks with Iran, according to the news outlet Interfax Ukraine. While in Geneva, Witkoff also plans to meet with Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary.

Witkoff said he spoke with Umerov over the phone to seek permission for the meeting from President Volodymyr Zelensky. Witkoff and Umerov communicate via telephone on a near-daily basis, the envoy said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The goal is to continue the conversation initiated by recent negotiations and explore ways of reaching a peace agreement, Witkoff said.

read also

Editorial: Russia’s war in Ukraine can last another 4 years – but it doesn’t have to
The only way to end this war is to make it militarily and economically impossible for Moscow to continue it. That would require decisions Western leaders have hesitated to take.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent

Following the meeting in Geneva, Umerov may come to the U.S. for another round of talks, Witkoff added.

Witkoff also said that he and Trump believe there should be a trilateral meeting among Zelensky, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the issues of territory and security guarantees, though he acknowledged that the negotiations had not yet advanced to that stage.

Previously, Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov said that a new round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia could be held in Geneva on Feb. 26–27.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Around Feb. 27, give or take a day or two. That means Feb. 26 falls within that time frame," Budanov said. "We are in the process of preparing. This is a matter of protocol. All three parties, or rather four parties, because there is a host, must agree."

The Kremlin did not confirm the timeline for the talks.

read also

Fact-check: Russia pushes nuclear claims to derail peace talks, distract from war anniversary
On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Moscow accused France and the U.K. of seeking to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms. Offering no evidence, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on Feb. 24 that the “British and French elite” are helping Kyiv acquire nuclear weapons technology and delivery systems to secure “more favorable terms” in peace talks. Experts and officials who spoke to the Kyiv Independent dismissed the claims, framing them as an attempt to dive
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
United StatesUkraineSteve WitkoffRustem Umerov
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 25
Show More

Editors' Picks