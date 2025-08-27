Explosions heard as Ukrainian drones target occupied Crimea, media reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine launched a swarm of drone attacks on occupied Crimean late on Aug. 27, targeting various regions on the peninsula, Russian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Several explosions were heard in the cities of Sevastopol and Yevpatoria beginning around 11 p.m. local time, the media channel reported, citing resident accounts. Dozens of Ukrainian drones were reportedly en route towards the peninsula.

Explosions continued in the region throughout the night with powerful explosions being reported near Cape Lukull, located north of Sevastopol, around 11:35 p.m.

No information was immediately available as to any casualties or damaged caused.

Russian air defense missiles were reportedly deployed in several regions amid the attack. Drone search lights were also reportedly actively seeking targets .

Earlier in the evening, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that two drones were shot down over the Black Sea region approaching Crimea, while one was shot down over the peninsula.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports or claims made by Russian officials.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The peninsula houses various military bases and weapons used against Ukrainian regions in Moscow's full-scale war. Most recently, Ukraine's navy reported that it had struck a Russian drone base in occupied Sevastopol on Aug. 22.