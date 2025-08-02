Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Overnight explosions, drones heard in Crimea, local reports say

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Overnight explosions, drones heard in Crimea, local reports say
Footage allegedly showing explosions in Crimea overnight on August 2, 2025. (Telegram)

A series of explosions are reported overnight on Aug. 2 in Russian-occupied Crimea, with local residents citing drone activity and air defense operations, according to multiple Telegram channels and eyewitness accounts.

Blasts were heard in the Kerch region and in the city of Feodosia, where a fire broke out, reportedly near an oil depot, according to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

Residents in Feodosia also reported hearing multiple loud explosions and the sound of drones overhead.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, was closed for approximately five hours.

At 5:04 a.m. local time, a Telegram channel affiliated with Russian authorities announced that traffic had resumed, while Russian monitoring channels said the drone threat had been neutralized.

The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the situation, and the Ukrainian side has not yet reported anything about the attack.

Crimea has been under occupation since Russia illegally invaded and annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the Crimean Bridge, a key supply and transport route for Russian troops operating in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Ukraine war latest: ‘Words are very important,’ — Trump orders nuclear submarines deployed after Medvedev’s threats
* ‘Words are very important,’ — Trump orders nuclear submarines deployed after Medvedev’s threats * Zelensky urges direct leader-level peace talks as Putin blames ‘excessive expectations’ * As death toll reaches 31, Russia’s attack on Kyiv becomes most deadly on capital this year * 20,000 Russian troops killed in July alone, Trump says * In ‘first step,’ Germany to send Ukraine 2 Patriot launchers ‘in coming days’ U.S. President Donald Trump said on August 1 he has ordered two nuclear subm
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
CrimeaCrimean BridgeKerchWarDrone attack
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 2
Saturday, August 2
Show More

Editors' Picks