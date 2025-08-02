Overnight explosions, drones heard in Crimea, local reports say

A series of explosions are reported overnight on Aug. 2 in Russian-occupied Crimea, with local residents citing drone activity and air defense operations, according to multiple Telegram channels and eyewitness accounts.

Blasts were heard in the Kerch region and in the city of Feodosia, where a fire broke out, reportedly near an oil depot, according to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

Residents in Feodosia also reported hearing multiple loud explosions and the sound of drones overhead.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, was closed for approximately five hours.

At 5:04 a.m. local time, a Telegram channel affiliated with Russian authorities announced that traffic had resumed, while Russian monitoring channels said the drone threat had been neutralized.

The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the situation, and the Ukrainian side has not yet reported anything about the attack.

Crimea has been under occupation since Russia illegally invaded and annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the Crimean Bridge, a key supply and transport route for Russian troops operating in the occupied Ukrainian territories.