How do some Western anti-war protests help Russia?

The so-called “anti-war” rallies in Europe and the U.S. have marched against arming Ukraine, which in the demonstrators’ view would bring an end to Russia’s war of aggression. In reality, such protests play into Russia’s hands.
Iryna Matviyishyn is a video reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a freelance journalist with various international media. She was also an analyst, a video producer, and a project coordinator at UkraineWorld. Iryna studied journalism in Lviv and holds a master’s degree in human rights and democratization from the Global Campus of Human Rights in Europe.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
Paul Whelan marked five years in Russian detention on Dec. 28 as he called on U.S. President Joe Biden to “please use every resource available to secure my release as you would do if your own son had been taken hostage.”
Maine's election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban," CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
Alfred Kammer, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) European Department director, said that international donors are focused on supporting Ukraine's government and social programs, not the military.