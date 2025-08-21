Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ex-defense official charged with abuse of power after awarding himself bonuses, extra payments

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Ex-defense official charged with abuse of power after awarding himself bonuses, extra payments
Authorities charge a former acting director general of a state-owned defense enterprise with abuse of power after allegedly awarding himself 700,000 UAH ($17,000) in bonuses and extra payment during his service. (The city of Kyiv's Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)

A former acting director general of a state-owned defense enterprise has been charged under suspicion that the official abused his power in awarding himself 700,000 UAH ($17,000) in bonuses and extra payment during his service, the city of Kyiv's Prosecutor's Office announced on Aug. 21.

The unnamed official allegedly awarded himself the extra financial incentives "for significant contributions to the development of the enterprise," as well as the "diligent performance of official duties and long-term service," according to his accounts of the payemnts, the announcement said.

Prosecutors, however, allege that the accused deliberately used his "official authority for unlawful gain" in accepting the payments.

As a result of the alleged abuse of power, Ukraine's state budget directly suffered the financial losses, prosecutors said.

WTF is wrong with Russia?

Wear our new T-shirt to let other people know you want answers.

shop now

No additional details were released on the specific case. The accused currently faces one charge under Ukraine's Criminal Code, with a pre-trial investigation.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a number of officials have been arrested with charges related to corruption allegations.

On Aug. 12, Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies announced that a Defense Ministry official was charged with accepting a bribe from a housing developer worth upwards of $1.3 million.

The corruption revelations come weeks after Ukraine's parliament reversed course on the law limiting the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelensky signed a bill restoring the agencies' independence on July 31, following widespread protests and international criticism over a prior law passed on July 22 that had constrained their powers.

Going around in circles — Trump sets new deadline for peace in Ukraine, Graham again threatens with tough legislation
We will know in within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that we will have to maybe take a different tact,” U.S. President Donald Trump told conservative commentator Todd Starnes.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image


CorruptionProsecutor General's OfficeDefense MinistryWar
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 22
Show More

Editors' Picks