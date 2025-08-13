Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Defense Ministry official suspected of accepting $1.3 million bribe over construction of military housing

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Defense Ministry official suspected of accepting $1.3 million bribe over construction of military housing
Authorities from National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charge a Defense Ministry official with accepting a bribe on Aug. 12, 2025. (NABU, SAPO) 

A Defense Ministry official has been charged with accepting a bribe from a housing developer worth upwards of $1.3 million, Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies announced on Aug. 12.

Officials allege that an acting head of one of the Central Territorial Departments in Ukraine's Defense Ministry orchestrated a plot to help a developer secure a tender for a construction project in Kyiv, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said.

The tender surrounded the development of housing for military personnel, with the accused allegedly recruiting a bidder to implement the scheme.

The official allegedly set-up the bribe to be paid in three phases — an initial payment of $100,000 after the launch of bidding on the tender, a second payment of $400,000 upon signing the construction contract, and a final payment of $800,000 after the completion of the first stage of construction, official said.

After the launch of the bidding process for the tender, the developer allegedly lowered the proposed bribe to $1 million and made an initial payment.

While authorities did not provide the name of the accused, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in law enforcement, that the official in question is Vitaliy Haiduk, the acting head of the Main Directorate of Property and Resources.

The scheme reportedly revolves around the construction of a 16-story apartment building on a land plot in the Svyatoshynskyi distict of Kyiv, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

No information was provided as to fate of the developer allegedly involved in providing the bribe.

The accused has been charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code for "receiving an unlawful benefit."

The corruption revelations come weeks after Ukraine's parliament reversed course on the law limiting the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelensky signed a bill restoring the agencies' independence on July 31, following widespread protests and international criticism over a prior law passed on July 22 that had constrained their powers.

Everything we know about Russia’s rapid advance in Donetsk Oblast ahead of key talks with Trump
As Russia prepares for a diplomatic push to pressure Kyiv into withdrawing from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast during negotiations with the U.S. this week, its forces have pierced through Ukrainian lines in a dramatic advance that could compromise the defense of the region. Over the past few days, Moscow’s forces advanced 10 kilometers toward the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk highway by leveraging its numerical superiority, the Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState reported on Aug. 11
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image


Defense MinistryAnti-corruptionCorruptionNABUSAPO
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 13
Zelensky, Erdogan discuss future peace talks in Turkey.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to host future peace talks in Turkey. The call comes just days before the Aug. 15 Trump-Putin summit on ending the war in Ukraine—without Ukraine's participation.

Wednesday, August 13
Show More

Editors' Picks