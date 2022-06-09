European Parliament groups’ leaders call on EU to grant candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a statement published on June 7, the leaders of the Political Groups of the European Parliament “strongly” appealed to the EU leaders to grant the EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as to “work towards” granting the same status to Georgia. "The EU must show courage, resolve, and vision in today’s context of a brutal war of aggression against our European neighbor Ukraine and a deteriorating international environment,” the statement says.