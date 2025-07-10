EU suspends Ukrainian language interpreter suspected of spying on Zelensky for Russia, Le Monde reports

The European Commission has revoked a French-Ukrainian interpreter's accreditation over suspicions she secretly recorded meetings involving President Volodymyr Zelensky, raising concerns of espionage, Le Monde reported on July 10.

The news comes amid growing concerns of Russian espionage and subversive operations across EU countries.

The European Commission's interpreter was present during a closed-door meeting between European Union leaders and Zelensky on Dec. 19, 2024, just ahead of the start of Donald Trump's second presidential term.

During the talks, European allies pledged continued support for Ukraine, including assistance with arms purchases and protection of its energy infrastructure.

Czech interpreters noticed that their colleague, who was translating from French into Ukrainian, was recording the participants' conversation. Interpreters are strictly prohibited from taking notes or making recordings during closed-door negotiations, according to Le Monde.

The incident was reported to security services in Brussels, after which the interpreter was suspended and her recordings confiscated.

Subsequently, the European Commission ended its cooperation with the interpreter and launched an internal investigation. The findings were passed on to the Belgian government, which is now responsible for determining whether she was carrying out espionage for Russia.

The interpreter's name has not been disclosed, but Le Monde refers to her as "Ms. I."

According to the news outlet, she was born into a Russian family, and her sister — also a translator — shares a similar background. One of the sisters was born in Russia, and both lived in Ukraine for a period of time.

For the past two decades, they have reportedly worked as freelance interpreters for NATO, the European Commission, and the French defense and foreign ministries.

"Ms. I" called the incident with the meeting between Zelensky and European leaders a misunderstanding.

For several years, Ukrainian embassies in France and Brussels have declined to hire the interpreter for Zelensky's visits, citing her alleged ties to Russian officials, Le Monde reported, citing a Ukrainian diplomat in Paris.

Despite the December incident, the interpreter remained listed as an accredited interpreter for NATO, the French Permanent Representation to the EU, and the French ministries, according to Le Monde.