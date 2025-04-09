Europe warns US that sudden troop reduction may destabilize NATO's defenses, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

European allies have urged the U.S. to coordinate any reduction of its military presence on the continent, warning that an uncoordinated withdrawal could destabilize NATO's eastern defenses, Bloomberg reported on April 9, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The appeal comes amid growing expectations that the Trump administration will proceed with plans to scale back American troop deployments in Eastern Europe.

According to officials familiar with the matter, European governments are concerned about being caught off guard. With normal communication channels disrupted, some fear they may learn about U.S. troop reductions through the media rather than through a diplomatic notice.

European diplomats reportedly asked Washington for early warnings and time to prepare, emphasizing that troop withdrawals should be carried out without undermining NATO's deterrence capabilities.

One senior European official stressed that U.S. troops in Europe serve not only a military purpose but also project political power. Despite growing pressure from Washington, allies are pushing back, urging the U.S. not to undercut transatlantic unity.

The concerns follow NBC News's April 8 reporting that senior U.S. defense officials are considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Europe — nearly half of the contingent deployed after the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

The Pentagon press office told Polish broadcaster TVP Info that the U.S. has not made a final decision on reducing its military presence in Europe.

At the same time, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command announced the redeployment of military personnel and equipment from Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, a key Ukraine aid hub in southeastern Poland, to other bases in the country.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have repeatedly called on NATO allies to shoulder more of the continent's defense burden.

Trump has demanded that the alliance raise its minimum defense spending benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP — a target far beyond what most members currently meet.

Finland's Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen recently warned that Europe must develop a coordinated roadmap with Washington to gradually take over more of the continent's security responsibilities.