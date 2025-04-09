The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU set to greenlight first response to US tariffs

by Kateryna Denisova April 9, 2025 7:29 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU member states backed the introduction of trade countermeasures against the U.S. on April 9 in response to Washington's recent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, the European Commission announced.

In mid-March, U.S. President Donald Trump's decided to impose 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, reigniting trade tensions between Washington and Brussels.

"The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy," the statement read.

The bloc has greenlighted tariffs on around 21 billion euros ($23.2 billion) worth of U.S. goods, Bloomberg reported. They will reportedly target soybeans, diamonds, agricultural products, and motorcycles, primarily from Republican-leaning states.

Some of the EU tariffs will start to be levied on April 15.

The European Commission said the countermeasures can be halted "at any time" if the U.S. agrees to a "fair and balanced" negotiated outcome.

Trump’s new tariff policy, announced as part of what he called "Liberation Day," imposed duties on nearly every major U.S. trading partner, including Ukraine. Kyiv was hit with a 10% tariff, compared to 20% on the EU and 104% on China.

Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and Cuba were notably not included.

Trump didn’t impose tariffs on Russia but they might be wrecking its economy regardless
U.S. President Donald Trump has inadvertently hit Russia’s economy after his “Liberation Day” tariffs caused oil prices to drop drastically on April 7, with potentially massive ramifications for the Kremlin’s ability to fund its ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia has so far failed to agree to a full
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova

