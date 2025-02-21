EU seeks more US gas to replace Russian supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will seek to increase gas purchases from the U.S. and other countries to replace Russian supplies, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in a joint media interview, Reuters reported on Feb. 21.

Europe began to wean itself off Russian energy commodities after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while Gazprom steadily reduced flows to the EU to pressure Ukraine’s allies. Russian gas imports to the EU had dropped by 75% as of January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to Jorgensen, the EU is also looking to develop renewable energy faster to reduce its overall dependence on fossil fuels.

"Instead of using taxpayers' money, citizens' money, to pay for gas where the revenue goes into (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war chest, we need to make sure that we produce our own energy," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen added that Brussels is preparing changes to its permitting rules to speed up the construction of renewable energy facilities. He added that the EU is stepping up efforts to find alternative sources of supply for industry and home heating, where gas cannot be quickly replaced by electricity.

"There will still be a need for gas, and we will have to look for sources other than Russia, and that could also mean more imports from the U.S.," Jorgensen said. The U.S. has been boosting its exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe to reduce the continent's dependency on Russia.

Kyiv's decision not to prolong a gas transit deal with Gazprom past December 2024 ended the supply of Russian pipeline gas to the EU. European countries continue buying Russian LNG, purchasing record amounts in 2024.

The European Union rejected any connection between the possibility of resuming Russian pipeline gas purchases and peace talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The EU imposed its first major restrictions on Russian gas, including LNG, in its 14th sanctions package in June 2024. Russia still remains Europe's second-largest importer of LNG after the U.S.