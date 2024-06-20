Targeting loopholes and LNG, EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU ambassadors agreed in principle on the 14th package of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced on June 20.

"This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes," the presidency said on social media.

The new package was supported after over a month of debates between the 27 EU member states. The countries failed to approve new sanctions targeting the Russian gas industry earlier due to Germany's blocking efforts, Reuters reported.

"This hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies. It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin’s shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The new measures include a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a plan to hold EU operators liable for violations of sanctions by their subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

Despite Brussels' target to be free of Russian fossil fuels by 2027, several EU members remain heavily reliant on Russian gas, and imports of LNG from Russia reached record highs last year.

In mid-April, the European Parliament voted to pass rules allowing member states to ban imports of Russian LNG as part of Brussels' strategy to reduce the bloc's energy dependency on Moscow.

The European bloc has adopted 13 sanction packages in February in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and the ability to sustain the war.