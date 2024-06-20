Skip to content
Targeting loopholes and LNG, EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 12:42 PM 2 min read
The flags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 24, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
EU ambassadors agreed in principle on the 14th package of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced on June 20.

"This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes," the presidency said on social media.

The new package was supported after over a month of debates between the 27 EU member states. The countries failed to approve new sanctions targeting the Russian gas industry earlier due to Germany's blocking efforts, Reuters reported.

"This hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies. It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin’s shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The new measures include a ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a plan to hold EU operators liable for violations of sanctions by their subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

Despite Brussels' target to be free of Russian fossil fuels by 2027, several EU members remain heavily reliant on Russian gas, and imports of LNG from Russia reached record highs last year.

In mid-April, the European Parliament voted to pass rules allowing member states to ban imports of Russian LNG as part of Brussels' strategy to reduce the bloc's energy dependency on Moscow.

The European bloc has adopted 13 sanction packages in February in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and the ability to sustain the war.

How Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General and what it means for Ukraine
“There was a joke I heard the other day,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the audience of the Politico Defense Summit in November 2023, as the mandate of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg entered its final 12 months. “The next Secretary General should be from a new member state…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

The war in Ukraine has been called the “first drone war” due to the widespread use of both consumer and military drones, making every movement observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
