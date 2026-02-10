EU chief diplomat calls Olympics crowd boos of JD Vance a sign of 'European pride'

Crowds at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan booed U.S. Vice President JD Vance as a display of "European pride," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told Euronews on Feb. 9.

Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance drew loud jeers when they appeared on the stadium's giant screen at San Siro during the opening ceremony, briefly waving U.S. flags. The reaction came amid growing transatlantic tensions over Washington's rhetoric toward Europe.

Asked about the incident, Kallas connected it to recent U.S. comments targeting the EU.

"Well, I guess we have heard a lot of not-so-nice words from the United States regarding Europe," she said. "Of course, our public also has a pride — a European pride. So it shows."

Vance has repeatedly criticized the EU, most notably during a speech at the Munich Security Conference last year, where he questioned whether the U.S. and Europe still share a common vision of democracy.

He also criticized EU efforts to counter disinformation, arguing they limit free speech.

Kallas' remarks come ahead of this year's Munich Security Conference, scheduled for Feb. 13–15, where Vance is not expected to attend. The conference takes place as relations between Washington and European capitals remain strained.

Tensions have intensified following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and comments suggesting he could use military force.