EU breaks for summer with no accession news for Kyiv.

Plans to advance Ukraine and Moldova's EU membership bids before Brussels' European quarter empties for summer vacation failed on July 22 with Hungary blocking a move to open two further enlargement "clusters."

Kyiv and Chisinau are pushing to unlock all six enlargement clusters, to-do lists of reforms that will align them with Brussels norms and standards, as soon as possible. The European Commission has said for months that, based on the work completed so far, they are ready to do so.

Hungary blocked the meeting from advancing with two clusters on July 22, two EU officials told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

Peter Magyar, during his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Wiktor Dabkowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Each step of the EU accession process requires unanimity of the 27 EU countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has been emphatic that Ukraine should not be given any preferential or "fast-track" treatment, and so has ordered his diplomats to stagger the opening of individual clusters.

But not all countries support that approach.

"There was no decision today, but Lithuania’s position is clear: we believe that all remaining clusters for Ukraine and Moldova — two, three, four and five — are ready to be opened," Lithuania's Permanent Representation to the EU told the Kyiv Independent.

"Lithuania remains firmly committed to maintaining momentum in the accession process. Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated strong progress and dedication, and we believe the EU should continue advancing their negotiations without unnecessary delays," they added.

Clusters 1 and 6, which cover rule of law and external relations, were opened on June 15 and July 14, respectively.

Diplomats hoped that they would advance on clusters 2 and 3 in their July 22 meeting. The two chapters together account for over half of the chapters in the EU's book of standards, the acquis communautaire, and they cover a broad range of topics.

Cluster 2, titled "Internal Market," encompasses free movement, intellectual property, competition, and financial services.

Cluster 3 is called "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth," and it covers taxation, customs, monetary policy, employment, science, education, and the media.

If a green light had been awarded, Kyiv and Chisinau would have been able to hold two more formal ceremonies at the start of September to mark the opening of the two clusters.

The EU institutions are not expected to hold any meetings on enlargement in August, and the next opportunity to revisit the decision is Sept. 1.