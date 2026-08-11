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Russia releases ailing ex-US Marine after 4 years in prison

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by Martin Fornusek
Russia releases ailing ex-US Marine after 4 years in prison
Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman (left) en route to the U.S. after his release from a Russian prison on Aug. 11, 2026. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Moscow agreed to free former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman on humanitarian grounds, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 11 after talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The news follows growing concerns about Gilman's health as the ex-Marine was hospitalized in June with a serious medical condition, with U.S. officials appealing to Moscow for his release for treatment in the U.S.

Gilman, a 32-year-old English teacher who briefly served in the U.S. military, was detained in Voronezh, southwestern Russia, in January 2022.

The U.S. citizen was sentenced to prison for allegedly attacking a police officer while drunk, a charge disputed by Gilman's family.

He was initially sentenced to four and a half years, which was later reduced by a year. However, in 2025, a Russian court sentenced Gilman to an additional 10 years for three further alleged attacks, pro-Kremlin news agency Interfax reported.

Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer with the Global Reach advocacy group, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Gilman was suffering "dissociative stupor" while in hospital and had been "subjected to harsh and abusive treatment" during his imprisonment.

Gilman is on a plane to Washington, D.C., accompanied by his mother, Nancy, and U.S. officials, before being transported to Texas for treatment.

According to Trump, no prisoner exchange with Russia took place as Moscow did not ask for anyone in return.

"Thank you to my incredible Team, including Special Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Hostage Response, Adam Boehler, Senior Director for Counterterrorism, Sebastian Gorka, Jared Kushner, and the many others who made this possible," the U.S. president said on his Truth Social media platform.

Russia has been accused of targeting and jailing Western citizens to use them as leverage in exchanges for Russian operatives detained abroad. Multiple exchanges have taken place in recent years, both under Trump and his predecessor, former U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to release Mr. Gilman and allowing him to receive the necessary medical treatment here in the United States," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement shared with the Kyiv Independent.

"While we appreciate this positive step, we are still seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard."

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United StatesMoscowPrisoner exchangeSteve WitkoffDonald TrumpRussian CourtsPrisoners
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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