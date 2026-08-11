Hungarian parliament elects new president after ousting Orban ally

The Hungarian parliament on Aug. 11 elected Andras Baka, a former head of the country's Supreme Court and the nominee of the governing Tisza party, as the new president.

Baka is succeeding Tamas Sulyok, who stepped down on July 20 after Tisza's parliamentary supermajority passed a constitutional amendment to end his presidency prematurely.

Sulyok's ousting came amid Tisza's push to remove allies of right-wing, Euroskeptic ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban from top government posts, a step the ruling party calls necessary to reverse democratic backsliding and restore the rule of law.

The new head of state was elected by 140 lawmakers in the 199-strong parliament, with Orban's Fidesz boycotting the vote, as it does not recognize Sulyok's dismissal.

Baka was elected as Hungary's president — largely a ceremonial position — after being nominated for the role by pro-European Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Tisza on Aug. 8.

The new head of state is set to formally assume his role on Aug. 19.

The 73-year-old jurist and politician served as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) between 1991 and 2008, later serving as the chief of Hungary's highest court between 2009 and 2011.

Then-ruling Fidesz removed Baka as Hungary's chief justice in 2011, a move that the ECHR ruled unlawful.

"Throughout his career, Dr. Andras Baka has placed particular importance on the principle of the separation of powers and has consistently stood up for the rule of law and judicial independence," Magyar said while announcing Baka's nomination last week.

"His career serves as an example of commitment to democratic rule of law and constitutional principles."

In his opening speech, Baka said he considers it a great honor to accept the role, stressing the importance of restoring the rule of law and checks and balances.

Fidesz's 16-year rule has been marked by democratic backsliding, setting Orban on a collision course with the EU.

Magyar, who defeated the nationalist ex-prime minister in the parliamentary elections in April, vowed to reverse course and restore Budapest's standing in Europe.