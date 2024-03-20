Skip to content
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Russian authorities claim airstrike on Belgorod Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by Kateryna Hodunova March 20, 2024 2:31 PM 2 min read
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed at around 12:20 p.m. local time on March 20 that the Belgorod district, including the city of Belgorod, was under attack and the air defense system was operating.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

The news comes days after Russian anti-Kremlin militias reportedly broke into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, resulting in clashes with the Russian government forces.

Gladkov claimed that one man was killed as the debris hit his car, and a woman and another man were also reportedly injured and hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Several apartments were allegedly damaged, as well as 16 cars, a school, and two kindergartens, according to the governor. No casualties were recorded in the educational institutions, Gladkov claimed.

As a result of an airstrike, seven houses and two cars were damaged in the village of Razumnoye in the Belgorod district, the governor added.

"The emergency services continue to work at the scene of impact. The information on the consequences is being verified," Gladkov's statement says.

Russia's Belgorod and Saratov oblasts were also allegedly attacked by drones overnight on March 20.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said that the city of Engels, home to a Russian air force base, was targeted. He claimed that there were no injuries or damage.

Anti-Kremlin militia claims fighting ongoing in Belgorod Oblast
One of the anti-Kremlin militias fighting in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast claimed that fighting is ongoing in the region and that it is continuing to take prisoners.
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
