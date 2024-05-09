Skip to content
News Feed, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, War, Ukraine-Russia border
Russia claims 8 injured in Ukrainian air strike on Belgorod Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova May 9, 2024 10:44 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of an alleged strike on Russia's Belgorod Oblast on May 9, 2024. (Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian air strike on Russia's Belgorod Oblast injured eight people on May 9, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claim.

Gladkov further claimed that 34 flats across 19 apartment buildings, a house, and 37 vehicles were damaged in the city of Belgorod. More houses and vehicles were allegedly damaged in a village nearly 9 kilometers south of the city.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.

Russia claims 6 killed, 35 injured in drone attack on Belgorod Oblast
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that drones had struck vehicles transporting workers to a factory near the village of Berezovka, and that six people died on the spot.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
