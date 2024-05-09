Russia claims 8 injured in Ukrainian air strike on Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian air strike on Russia's Belgorod Oblast injured eight people on May 9, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented. The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claim.

Gladkov further claimed that 34 flats across 19 apartment buildings, a house, and 37 vehicles were damaged in the city of Belgorod. More houses and vehicles were allegedly damaged in a village nearly 9 kilometers south of the city.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.