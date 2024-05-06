Skip to content
Russia claims 6 killed, 35 injured in drone attack on Belgorod Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 10:13 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of an alleged drone strike on Russia's Belgorod Oblast on May 6, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
A drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on May 6 reportedly killed six people and injured at least 35, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Gladkov said that drones had struck vehicles transporting workers to a factory near the village of Berezovka, and that six people died on the spot.

The information could not be independently verified, and Ukraine does not usually comment on purported attacks on Russian soil.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: US aid will help launch counteroffensive in 2025, Sullivan says
Key developments on May 4-5: * Zelensky: Ukraine open to all-for-all POW exchange * 150,000 Russian soldiers killed during full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Paris says * FT: US aid to Ukraine will help Ukraine launch counteroffensive in 2025, Sullivan says * Russian glide bomb attack injures 15 i…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
