0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Saturday, November 22, 2025
War

Drones reportedly strike electric substation in occupied Crimea

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Drones reportedly strike electric substation in occupied Crimea
Imagery which purports to show a drone attack on the Yany Kapu electric substation in northern Crimea, overnight on Nov. 22, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Yany Kapu electric substation in northern Crimea was targeted by drones overnight on Nov. 22, Telegram channel Astra reported.

Residents reported explosions and strikes, which the outlet determined to have targeted the crucial substation.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details, and Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack.

Article image
Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military and energy infrastructure in its occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Russian fighting power as Moscow continues to wage its war.

Russia's oil and gas production has come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

An oil refinery was hit in Ryazan Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed on Nov. 20.

According to Brovdi, 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems "Magyar's Birds" hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight. It sold 13 million tons of fuel last year.

"Gasoline is now gradually becoming a scarce commodity in Russia, while gas and oil are quickly running out," he said.

‘Capitulation and betrayal’ — Ukraine rages at controversial US peace plan, piles pressure on Zelensky
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
UkraineCrimeaRussian-occupied UkraineRussia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 22
Video
The story behind the Kyiv Independent.

Independent journalism is never easy, especially in wartime. The Kyiv Independent keeps reporting from Ukraine freely, without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise — thanks to our community. Now, we’re aiming for 25,000 members before 2025 ends to strengthen our newsroom and expand coverage where it’s needed most.

Friday, November 21
Show More

Editors' Picks