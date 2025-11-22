Drones reportedly strike electric substation in occupied Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Yany Kapu electric substation in northern Crimea was targeted by drones overnight on Nov. 22, Telegram channel Astra reported.

Residents reported explosions and strikes, which the outlet determined to have targeted the crucial substation.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details, and Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military and energy infrastructure in its occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Russian fighting power as Moscow continues to wage its war.

Russia's oil and gas production has come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

An oil refinery was hit in Ryazan Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed on Nov. 20.

According to Brovdi, 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems "Magyar's Birds" hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight. It sold 13 million tons of fuel last year.

"Gasoline is now gradually becoming a scarce commodity in Russia, while gas and oil are quickly running out," he said.