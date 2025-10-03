KI logo
One of Russia's largest refineries in southern Urals hit by Ukrainian drones

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A fire broke out at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg Oblast on Oct. 3, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Ukrainian drones attacked the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg Oblast on Oct. 3, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

The facility lies about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory.

Founded in 1935, Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the oldest and largest refineries in the southern Urals, with an annual capacity of 6.6 million tons of crude oil.

Regional Governor Evgeny Solntsev confirmed the attack but claimed operations at the refinery were not disrupted. He said emergency services were working at the site.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The facility produces motor gasoline, Euro 5 diesel, jet fuel, bitumen, and lubricants, serving as the only refinery in Orenburg Oblast and a key part of Russia's domestic energy network.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian refineries in recent months.

Sixteen of Russia's 38 oil refineries have been targeted since August 2025, according to the Financial Times. The attacks have pushed Russian diesel exports to their lowest level since 2020.

Kyiv argues that reducing Moscow's oil revenues is critical to weakening its ability to finance the war and has urged Western partners to expand energy sanctions.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

