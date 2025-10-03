Ukrainian drones strike Russian chemical giant's plant over 1,700 kilometers from front lines

Ukrainian drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Perm Krai overnight on Oct. 3, regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported.

The strike briefly disrupted production at the facility, which is one of Russia's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers and a key supplier of chemicals used in both agriculture and explosives.

Located about 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the plant produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, as well as higher aliphatic and crystalline sodium nitrite.

In 2024, it reported record output of more than 2.3 million tons of products.

"According to updated information, an attack by enemy drones was carried out at night... There was a brief stoppage of the technological cycle at Azot," Makhonin said. "Emergency services specialists continue to work at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been set up."

Reuters previously reported that five Russian chemical companies supplied over 75% of the materials used by the country's explosives and gunpowder factories since the start of the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed 20 Ukrainian drones over Russian-controlled territory, but it did not mention any activity in Perm Krai.

Perm Krai, located on the border of European and Asian Russia, is far from the front lines. Strikes at such distances demonstrate Ukraine's ability to target military-related infrastructure deep inside Russia.

The attack follows a Sept. 25 drone strike on a chemical plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which sparked a fire and forced evacuations, according to Russian independent media outlet Astra.