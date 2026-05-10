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Poland finds spy drone near Russia's Kaliningrad border

2 min read
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by Linda Hourani
Poland finds spy drone near Russia's Kaliningrad border
A soldier of the Polish Border Guard uses a binocular as he stays guard at the Polish-Belarusian border in Ozierany Male, Poland, on March 22, 2025. (Getty Images)

Polish authorities have discovered a reconnaissance drone near the town of Bartoszyce, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, the Polish military police reported on May 9.

"Preliminary findings at the scene suggest it was likely a military reconnaissance drone, with no combat capabilities," the statement said.

Polish radio station RMF FM reports that the drone bears Russian-language inscriptions. The downed drone was also equipped with several cameras mounted on its fuselage.

RMF, citing unofficial information, reports that the drone may have flown into Polish airspace from Russia.

Polish authorities have so far confirmed only that it was a foreign flying object, not originating from Poland.

Given its limited range, it could not have flown from Ukraine, and current indications suggest it may have come from Russia's heavily armed exclave of Kaliningrad, RMF FM writes.

Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly violated the airspace of Poland and other NATO members during strikes on Ukraine.

Several drones entered Latvian airspace from Russia early on May 7, and one crashed near an oil storage facility in the eastern city of Rezekne, near the Russian border.

Latvia's authorities suggested that the drones may have been stray Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles intended to strike targets in Russia.

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The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
PolandRussiaKaliningrad
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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

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