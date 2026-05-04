Russia launches more than 10 times as many drones at Ukraine's port infrastructure in 2026 as last year

Russia has launched over 800 drones against Ukraine's port infrastructure since the beginning of 2026, Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for restoration and minister for communities and territories development, said on May 4 on Telegram.

The statement comes amid an increase in Russian attacks on Odesa Oblast on the Black Sea, a key hub for Ukraine's exports.

Russian attacks have increased nearly 11-fold compared with 2025, when Moscow launched 75 drones against port infrastructure, according to Kuleba.

"Ports remain a key target of (Russian) attacks," Kuleba said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, more than 900 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been damaged or partially destroyed, including 177 civilian vessels, Kuleba added.

Despite the attacks, Ukrainian ports continue to operate, with nearly 30 million tons of cargo handled in 2026, according to the minister.

"Our task is to strengthen the protection of port infrastructure and ensure the stable operation of logistics even in the face of constant attacks," Kuleba said.

Kuleba added that the Ukrainian Air Force has deployed specialized air defence units at Ukrainian ports. The units consist of employees from local businesses, many of them veterans of the full-scale war, he added.

0:00 / 1× A video showing air defense operations over Ukraine's sea at an unspecified period of time. (Oleksii Kuleba / Telegram)

In the latest attack on Black Sea port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast on March 3, Russian forces killed two people and injured five others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Black Sea has been a major front in the full-scale war, where Ukraine has had to significantly reduce exports via what was its main pre-war trade route due to Russian threats and attacks on civilian port infrastructure.

Following a series of attacks on southern Ukraine, where the ports are located, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 1 that air defences in Odesa would be strengthened to improve the interception rate of Russian aerial targets.

In the latest attack on the Black Sea port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, on March 3, Russian forces killed two people and injured five others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Black Sea has been a major front in the full-scale war, where Ukraine has had to significantly reduce its exports via its main pre-war trade route due to Russian threats and attacks on civilian port infrastructure.