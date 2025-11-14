Suspicious drone sightings reported at key French gunpowder factory

An unidentified drone was sighted over a gunpowder plant in southwestern France on Nov. 12, following similar incidents just two days earlier, French news channel BFM TV reported, citing prosecutors.

The incident is the latest in a string of suspicious drone sightings across European airports, defense factories, and other strategic civilian and military sites in recent months.

The factory, located in the Bergerac commune and capable of producing 1,200 tons of artillery gunpowder annually, is owned by Eurenco, one of Europe's leading ammunition and explosives companies.

Two illegal drone overflights were previously recorded over the plant on the evening of Nov. 10, BFM TV reported.

Despite searches, the drone operators have not been identified. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incidents.

General Marc Le Bouil, the French commander of air defense and air operations, told lawmakers on Nov. 12 that the drone appeared to be a commercially available model made by the Chinese firm DJI.

Recent drone sightings have caused disruptions in several European countries, including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. As investigations continue, local authorities have not ruled out that Russia may be behind the incursions.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have been spotted in Belgium over a nuclear power plant, Brussels Airport, and the Kleine Brogel Air Base. The country's military has issued orders to open fire against drones in case of further incursions.

The unexplained drone sightings were preceded by Russian aircraft and drones violating NATO airspace on several occasions.

Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace during an attack on Ukraine in early September. Incursions by Russian warplanes were later reported over Estonian and Lithuanian territory.

The incidents prompted calls for a more forceful response, including downing Russian aircraft and drones if necessary.