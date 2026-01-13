Drone factory in Russia’s Rostov Oblast struck in overnight attack, fire reported

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Unidentified drones struck the Russian city of Taganrog early on Jan. 13, with reports indicating that a drone manufacturing facility was targeted, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Monitoring groups identified the targeted facility as Atlant Aero, a company that produces components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

Local channels claimed that air defense systems were engaging aerial targets, while videos circulating showed a fire at the site.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar later confirmed the attack on Taganrog, without specifying the facility involved.

“Air defense forces are currently repelling an aerial attack on Taganrog," Slyusar wrote. "No information about civilian casualties has been received. Data on ground damage is being clarified."

Additional footage showing the aftermath of the strike continued to emerge later in the morning as authorities assessed the damage.

Rostov Oblast, located along the Russia-Ukraine border and adjacent to the Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, is frequently targeted by Ukrainian strikes due to its proximity to the front line.

While Ukraine has not officially confirmed involvement in the incident, Ukrainian forces have increasingly carried out strikes inside Russian territory, aiming to degrade Russia's military and economic capacity to sustain its war against Ukraine.

Just over the past week, Russian forces launched close to 1,100 strike drones against Ukraine, as well as 890 guided aerial bombs and 50 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 11.