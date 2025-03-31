The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Kharkiv Oblast, Hospital, War
Edit post

Doctors resume operating on patients at military hospital hit by Russian strike

by Abbey Fenbert March 31, 2025 5:36 AM 2 min read
Doctors at a Kharkiv military hospital operate on a patient in an operating room damaged by a Russian drone attack on March 29, 2025. (Military Medical Clinical Center of the Northern Region / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A hospital for injured Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv has resumed performing operations after the facility was hit by a Russian drone strike on March 29, the hospital announced on March 30.

The military hospital was deliberately targeted in a Russian attack that killed two people and injured 25 others in Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast.

"As a result of the night attack by Shaheds, patients and staff at the hospital were injured, and several buildings were damaged," the hospital said in a social media post following the drone strike.

"But now operations have resumed in the operating rooms, which were damaged by the blast wave. The hospital cannot stop providing assistance and treating patients for even a minute."

Edouard Khorosun, the head of the military medical center, called the strike on the hospital "an act of terrorism."

Multiple explosions rocked Kharkiv the night of March 29. Russian drones damaged a shopping center, several residential buildings, and an office building in addition to the hospital.

The attack killed a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, and left 25 others injured, including five children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.  

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition following the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 30 said that the attack on Kharkiv is yet another sign that Russian President Vladmir Putin is not interested in moving towards a ceasefire.

"The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn't care less about diplomacy," he said.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says
Key developments on March 29-30: * Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says. * Russia preparing new offensive in ‘coming weeks’ to strengthen negotiating position, AP reports. * Russian negotiator suggests ceasefire may not be reached in 2025. * Trump says he’s ’pisse…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

3:19 PM
Video

More US controversies and cyberattack | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur discusses how the Trump administration conducts foreign policy as Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is embroiled in several controversies amid ceasefire negotiations. Also, Ukrainians experience yet another cyberattack, this time on the national railway service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.