Doctors resume operating on patients at military hospital hit by Russian strike

A hospital for injured Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv has resumed performing operations after the facility was hit by a Russian drone strike on March 29, the hospital announced on March 30.

The military hospital was deliberately targeted in a Russian attack that killed two people and injured 25 others in Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast.

"As a result of the night attack by Shaheds, patients and staff at the hospital were injured, and several buildings were damaged," the hospital said in a social media post following the drone strike.

"But now operations have resumed in the operating rooms, which were damaged by the blast wave. The hospital cannot stop providing assistance and treating patients for even a minute."

Edouard Khorosun, the head of the military medical center, called the strike on the hospital "an act of terrorism."

Multiple explosions rocked Kharkiv the night of March 29. Russian drones damaged a shopping center, several residential buildings, and an office building in addition to the hospital.

The attack killed a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, and left 25 others injured, including five children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition following the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 30 said that the attack on Kharkiv is yet another sign that Russian President Vladmir Putin is not interested in moving towards a ceasefire.

"The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn't care less about diplomacy," he said.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.