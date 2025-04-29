The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, War, Ukraine, Ukrainian children, Civilian evacuation
Edit post

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's eastern villages evacuating families as Russian troops close in

by Martin Fornusek April 29, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The police evacuation unit "White Angels" is evacuating a large family with five children from the village of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 14, 2024, in the Pokrovsk district, Ukraine. Liberova Vlada/ Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast authorities on April 28 announced mandatory evacuations of families with children from four eastern villages, as Russian forces advance toward the region's administrative border.

The evacuation order, issued by Governor Serhii Lysak on April 25, concerns the villages of Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, and Sukhareva Balka in the Mezhova community.

Anxiety in the area mounts as Russian forces reportedly stand only some 5-15 kilometers (3-9 miles) from the settlements, which lie near the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Residents will be evacuated by vehicles and were asked to pack documents, money, medicine, water, and food for a few days, along with other necessities.

While Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russia's aggression against Ukraine since 2014 — with significant escalation after the full-scale invasion in 2022 – Russian forces have not yet entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow nevertheless regularly targets Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs, inflicting heavy civilian casualties.

Russia's advance in Ukraine has not relented despite the U.S.'s efforts to broker a peace deal and Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day truce on May 8-10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, a proposal met by skepticism from Ukraine.

The estimated Russian advance (red) near the administrative borders between Donetsk (east) and Dnipropetrovsk (west) oblasts in Ukraine as of April 29, 2025, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)
Kyiv teenagers mourn their friend killed by Russian missile (PHOTOS)
On a sunny but chilly Monday, after class had already started in Kyiv schools, scores of grim-faced teens filled a crematorium hall at Kyiv’s main cemetery instead. They had come to say goodbye to their friend and classmate Danylo Khudia, a 17-year-old whose coffin stood next to those of his
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:04 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head.

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.
8:39 AM  (Updated: )

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.