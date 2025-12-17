Ukraine's Deputy Speaker Korniyenko takes charge of Zelensky's party

Parliament Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko was elected as the new head of the ruling Servant of the People party, during the party meeting on Dec. 17.

Korniyenko, 41, was elected to parliament together with the Servant of the People party in 2019 and soon became its leader. In 2021, he left his post after becoming the parliament's deputy speaker. Since then, the party was led by lawmaker Olena Shuliak.

Shuliak held the position for two terms, and her tenure expired on Dec. 14.

"I would like to thank Olena Shuliak for her strong and honest work in this position and wish Oleksandr further success and inspiration," said David Arakhamia, the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction.

Korniyenko's appointment comes alongside U.S. pressure on Ukraine to hold elections. Zelensky tasked lawmakers to draft proposals that would allow changing the election law and potentially holding the electoral process during martial law. According to the president, Ukraine is ready to hold elections, if the U.S. and Europe ensure security.

A lawmaker from the Servant of the People party, who spoke to the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity, said that as of Dec. 17, lawmakers had not begun any work on legislative initiatives to hold elections.

"No one is rushing," they said. "Everyone understands that (holding elections) is just unreal. Even after the war and the fighting ending, the situation in society will need some time to stabilize."