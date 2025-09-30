Czechia bans entry for unaccredited Russian diplomats

The Czech government has banned entry for Russian diplomats and holders of official passports who do not have national accreditation from Prague, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced on Sept. 30.

The move comes as Russia and its ally Belarus intensify espionage efforts across Europe, targeting Ukraine's partners in the EU and NATO while escalating hybrid operations meant to destabilize Kyiv's supporters.

Lipavsky, who initiated the measure, said it applies at international airports.

"Sabotage operations are on the rise and we will not risk agents under diplomatic cover," Lipavsky wrote on X. "We are setting an example for other countries and I will continue to strive for the most consistent measures at the level of the entire Schengen Area. We will defend Czechia."

On Sept. 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that Poland had arrested a Belarusian spy and would expel a Belarusian diplomat accused of aiding Minsk's hostile activities. "A Belarusian diplomat supporting the aggressive actions of Belarusian services against our country will also be expelled from Poland," Tusk wrote.

In Estonia, the Foreign Ministry declared a senior Russian diplomat persona non grata on Aug. 13 for allegedly attempting to undermine the Baltic nation's constitutional order and legal system.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the expulsion showed Estonia "will not allow any actions orchestrated and organized by a foreign state on its territory."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European countries have expelled dozens of Russian embassy officials, accusing them of subversive activities or working as spies under diplomatic cover.