Poland arrests Belarusian spy, will expel diplomat, Tusk says.

Poland has arrested a Belarusian spy and will expel a diplomat accused of aiding Minsk's hostile activities, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sept. 9 on X.

The move comes as Russia and its ally Belarus intensify espionage efforts across Europe, targeting Ukraine's partners in the EU and NATO while escalating hybrid operations meant to destabilize Kyiv's supporters.

"A Belarusian diplomat supporting the aggressive actions of Belarusian services against our country will also be expelled from Poland," Tusk wrote.

Poland, a NATO and European Union member, has long had strained relations with neighboring Belarus over close alignment with Russia, including its support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The arrest was the result of cooperation between Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) and its counterparts in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Tomasz Siemoniak, the Minister Coordinator for Polish intelligence services, wrote on X.

"The suspect was conducting intelligence activities in Poland and Hungary," Siemoniak wrote. He added that the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of the Belarusian Embassy in Warsaw to inform them that a diplomat directly involved in spying activities was having their accreditation revoked.

"The case demonstrates the importance and validity of international cooperation among European special services in combating intelligence threats posed by Belarusian special services," Siemoniak said.

Romania, Czechia and Hungary jointly dismantled on Sept. 8 a Belarusian espionage network operating across Europe, the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS) said. According to BIS, the network was organized by Belarus's KGB to recruit agents and collect sensitive intelligence.

Among those exposed was a former deputy of Moldova's intelligence service, who allegedly passed secret information to Minsk. Czech officials stressed the network had expanded "primarily thanks to the ability to move freely across Europe." Prague declared a Belarusian embassy employee persona non grata and ordered their expulsion.

Belarus has played a crucial role as Russia's ally in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, allowing Russian forces to use its territory as a staging ground. Moscow and Minsk have deepened security ties as both face increasing isolation from the West since 2022.