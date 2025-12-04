0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
War

Czech POW sentenced to 13 years in jail by Russian court for fighting for Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Czech POW sentenced to 13 years in jail by Russian court for fighting for Ukraine
A screenshot of Czech-Vietnamese foreign fighter Hoang Tran at court in Russian-occupied Luhansk, Ukraine, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Telegram)

A Czech foreign fighter taken into Russian captivity has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for "mercenary work," after he was captured near Pokrovsk in August this year.

The sentence was handed down to Hoang Tran on Dec. 3 by a regional court in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast under article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers mercenary activity.

Tran's case is just the latest case of Russian prosecution of a captured foreign fighter as a mercenary, which, in Moscow's interpretation of international law, deprives them of the rights traditionally held by prisoners of war (POWs).

21-year-old Tran was captured in the village of Chervonyi Lyman, north of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, as Russian forces looked to shut off logistics routes into the city.

Photographs and videos of the fighter emerging soon after his capture showed injuries to his face and arm.

Born in Prague, Tran also holds Vietnamese citizenship.

Though Czech media assert that Tran signed up to defend Ukraine, the sentencing assessed his motivation as being "with the aim of financial reward."

Since Moscow recognizes foreign fighters only as mercenaries, those who end up in captivity are often charged with terrorism.

In 2022, two British volunteers, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as one Moroccan, Ibrahim Sadun, were sentenced to death by Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast after their capture in the Battle of Mariupol. They were later released.

In March 2025, nine foreign nationals were sentenced by Russia under terrorism and mercenary activity charges after being captured during the Kursk Oblast incursion.

One of them, 22-year-old British fighter James Scott Rhys Anderson, was sentenced to 19 years' jail.

Exclusive: Ukraine’s foreign legion to be effectively dismantled, volunteers sound alarm
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
UkraineRussiaCzechiaForeign fightersLuhansk Oblast
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, December 4
Thursday, December 4
Ukraine's parliament votes to adopt 2026 budget.

The budget foresees Hr 4.8 trillion ($115 billion) in expenditures and Hr 2.9 trillion ($70 billion) in revenues — meaning a deficit of 18.5% of GDP, according to Kyiv-based think tank Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

Show More

Editors' Picks